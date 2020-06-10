LPD searching for missing person, last seen in Nov 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department announced the search for missing 46-year-old, Randall Davis, who was last heard from on November 11, 2019, LPD said in a press release.

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 46-year-old Randall Davis who was last seen and heard from on November 11, 2019 when he left UMC against medical advice.

Davis is homeless and frequented the area behind Virginia College located at 5005 50th St. He has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5’08” in height.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.