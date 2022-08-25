LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a crash with a truck and a motorcycle at East 19th Street near Teak Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 7:53 p.m.

Both directions of the Idalou Highway were closed. In a statement, LPD said, “Traffic traveling west will be diverted onto Vanda Avenue. Traffic travelling east will be diverted onto Spruce Avenue.”

The Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene. This marked the second serious motorcycle crash Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.