LPD seeking help in locating suspect in game room robbery and kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Department received a tip regarding the identity of an unknown subject involved in an aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping on the evening of Nov. 6.

The suspect has been identified as Ricardo Real Jr., 20. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Lubbock Police are looking for any information on his location.

In addition, Lubbock Police are seeing information on the location of Patricia Zavala, 43. Zavala is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees the suspects or has information on their whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Det. Joshua Ortiz at 806-775-2758. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

(This is a news release from LPD)