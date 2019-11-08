LPD seeking identification of aggravated robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release by the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Nov. 8.

At EZ Mart, located at 7402 Quaker Ave., an unknown suspect entered the store and asked for a tobacco product. The store clerk turned toward the cigarette area and then turned back to find the suspect displaying a handgun in his waistband. The suspect then asked for the money from the register and also from the safe in the store. The victim advised the safe was on a time lock and could not be accessed. The suspect then stole money from the register and fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s. He is estimated at 5 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Anyone who sees the suspects or has information on their whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for the identity of the suspect.

