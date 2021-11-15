LPD seeking info related to Friday’s deadly shooting on North University

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a shooting in north Lubbock at 8:37 p.m. Nov. 12 that resulted in one death.

Through the course of the investigation, the Metro Unit has identified a Silver Toyota Camry with a year range of 2018-2022 that was involved in the shooting. The vehicle will have a portion of the driver’s side bumper missing and a non-functioning taillight, related to a vehicle crash on University prior to the shooting. The roof of the vehicle may be black or silver.

Anyone with information related to the crash, the suspect vehicle, or the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligble for a reward of up to $5,000. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

On Nov. 12, Officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Street for a shots fired call. While enroute to the scene, additional calls were received for shots fired along North University Avenue, and a vehicle that was stopped at North University Avenue and Regis Street that was possibly related. Officers located the vehicle and a male with a gunshot wound.

EMS responded to the scene, and pronounced the male, 28-year-old Paul Saiz, deceased on scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.