LPD seeking information in Friday’s shooting homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking information related to yesterday’s shooting homicide that occurred shortly before 1:45 p.m. March 12 at the Edge Apartments, located at 223 Indiana Ave.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal at 806-300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

Based on the initial investigation, several individuals, including the victim, were located in a vehicle. One occupant of the vehicle recognized an individual walking they knew from a previous incident. Multiple occupants exited the vehicle leading to an altercation with the individual. The individual walking then shot the victim. The suspect and the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)