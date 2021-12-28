LPD seeking information on box truck related to deadly shooting

Related Story: Suspect tells Lubbock Police he was so drunk he did not know if he murdered a man

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit made an arrest in a weekend shooting that resulted in one person with serious injuries and one fatality.

Investigators arrested 44-year-old Joshua Walker for the murder of 68-year-old Alberto Garza Sr.

Investigators are also seeking information on the location of a 2012 Chevrolet Express Box Truck related to the shooting. Investigators are looking for any information on the location of the box truck, which has Texas license plate KXF-9004 and may have the passenger window broken. Investigators have reason to believe the truck may have been abandoned on rural property east of Lubbock. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Thomas Bonds at 806-300-6621.

Originally, LPD received a call for shots fired in the 500 block of 79th Street that indicated someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals with gunshot wounds. The initial investigation indicates an altercation occurred that resulted in the shots fired.



42-year-old Timothy Lovato sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center. Garza was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.