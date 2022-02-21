LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Monday asked the public for information on the whereabouts of two men with ties to Lubbock wanted on sex crimes.

They identified the men as 58-year-old Ricky Lee Middleton and 57-year-old Abel Gonzalez. Both have failed to surrender themselves into custody and have active warrants.

“It’s when we all work together that we’re able to get these guys off the streets,” LPD wrote in a Facebook post. “Keep your eyes open and be sure and call if you see Middleton, or Gonzalez, or know where they might be!”

Ricky Lee Middleton was recently designated as a “most wanted sex offender” by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

LPD also announced the arrest of 40-year-old Eric Quincy, another sex offender for which the department asked the public for information on Feb. 10.

Anyone with information on Middleton or Gonzalez is urged to contact LPD at (806) 755-2816.