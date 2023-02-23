LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release that investigators still want to find out more about the homicide of a 39-year-old man in early February.

Last week, 50-year-old Patrick Bradley, who was wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the fatal shooting of Clifton Holman, 39, turned himself in “without incident,” according to LPD.

LPD said the shooting happened on February 11, in the 1300 block of 35th Street at “an illegal after-hours club” following an altercation.

The investigation was ongoing, but police said there was no continued threat to the public.