LPD seeking persons of interest in aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating several subjects involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at Stripes Convenience Store, 403 Avenue Q.

At approximately 4:01 a.m. several subjects entered the store and made a purchase, potentially to examine the store prior to the robbery. The first subject is described as a Hispanic female in her late 20s, is between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds with dark hair. The second subject is described as a Hispanic female in her mid-to-late 20s, is between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Shortly after, the subjects met in a nearby parking lot, driving a white Ford pickup truck and a black four-door passenger car. A subject stepped out of the car to signal the truck and a brief exchange took place.

At 4:07 a.m. a black male entered the store while an employee emptied the safes. The subject ran behind the counter and grabbed the basket the victim was placing cash into. Upon realizing there was more money in the open safe, the subject pushed the 71-year-old employee to the floor and took more cash out of the safe. The subject caused serious bodily injury to the victim. The subject then ran from the store and fled in the white Ford pickup truck.

The black male is described as being between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds and has a thin build.

Anyone who sees these subjects, has information on their identity or whereabouts should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for the identity of the subjects.

(This is a press release from LPD)