LPD seeking public help in identifying robbery suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department is seeking the help of the public in identifying suspects in a robbery that occurred on August 8.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

nvestigators with the Lubbock Police Department are requesting the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

On August 8 around 9:45 p.m., two armed suspects entered Fast Stop, located at 7302 4th Street, held an employee at gunpoint, and stole money from the cash register and a pack of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

LPD requested this release be sent out again to the public.