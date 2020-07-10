LPD seeking public’s help in deadly overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an overnight shooting.

Just before midnight on July 9, Lubbock Police Department responded to the a shots fired call at 42nd Street and Avenue Q, according to LPD.

Upon arrival, officers located Mederrick Harper, 43, in serious condition, LPD said.

Harper was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased, LPD said.

LPD said the suspect was the passenger in a dark colored Chevrolet or GMC extended cab truck.

Anyone with information should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Inv. Gerber at (806) 239-1248. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.