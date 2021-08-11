LPD seeking public’s help to find person of interest in July home invasion

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police Department investigators were seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a person of interest wanted in connection with a home invasion that left one person injured in July.

Just before 4:00 a.m., July 12, officers were called to the 1700 block of East Auburn for reports of an arson, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Gregory Sanchez, 19, with a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center with non-serious injuries.

Investigators were trying to identify a Black or Hispanic male, with a bear and tattoo on his left shoulder.

Read the full news release for more details on the incident below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –Detectives in The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a person of interest connected to a July home invasion that left one person injured.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Auburn, just before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12 for reports of an arson.

Upon arrival, officers located 19 year-old Gregory Sanchez with a stab wound to his stomach. He was transported to Covenant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male who detectives are trying to identify is either Black or Hispanic, with a beard and a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call Crime-Line at 741-1000. Any information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.