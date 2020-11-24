LPD seeks identity of suspects in aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers are seeking information related to an aggravated assault that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 4500 block of 11th Street.

Two male suspects exited a dark-colored vehicle and approached the victim’s property and entered the victim’s vehicle. The victim went outside to confront the suspects and shot his firearm into the air causing the two male subjects in hooded sweatshirts to run from the property. The vehicle then drove past the victim’s residence and started shooting at him. The victim returned fire. The vehicle then picked up the two males running from the residence and fled eastbound.

The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from the incident.

The dark-colored sedan may have bullet holes in it from the victim’s shots fired in self-defense and potentially a blown out tire.

Anyone with information on the case, the vehicle or the four suspects should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.