LPD seeks information on Wednesday night shooting, man wounded

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers are seeking information related to an aggravated assault that occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the south alley of the 2100 block of 51st Street.

A victim previously agreed to meet the suspect to fight, and both met in the alley. During the altercation, several additional suspects got out of a vehicle, pointed guns at the victim and told him to get off of the suspect. The victim walked away from the area and heard gunshots. 26-year-old Joseph Flores then ran to the first victim’s location claiming that he was shot. Flores was seriously injured and transported to University Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case or suspects should contact Det. Joshua Conklin at (806) 775-2843 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.