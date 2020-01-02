LPD Seeks Public’s Help in finding witnesses in Level Nightclub shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes is asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses in the Level Nightclub shooting, according to a press release from LPD.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation into the shootings at Level Nightclub, 1928 Buddy Holly Ave.

Investigators are specifically looking for witnesses to the shooting outside of the nightclub, in which Garyontae Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Price, 806-548-4111, or Detective Roberts, 806-548-1664.