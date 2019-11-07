LPD seeks public’s help in identifying suspect wanted for aggravated robbery and kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects involved in an aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping that occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Nov. 6.

At Bada Bing Game Room, located at 5001 Avenue Q, a suspect entered with a gun and demanded money from Henry Palomo, 46. Palomo then pulled a handgun on the suspect, and the suspect grabbed a second victim, Isabel Vasquez, 60, and used her as a hostage. Palomo and the suspect started fighting, and Palomo was shot in the arm during the altercation. Vasquez used a mop to beat the suspect while the altercation continued. The suspect then fled the location.

Palomo sustained moderate injuries as was transported to Covenant Medical Center.

Patricia Ann Zavala and an unknown suspect (LPD)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early-mid 20s. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Police are also looking for an additional suspect, Patricia Ann Zavala, 43. Zavala is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees the suspects or has information on their whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Det. Joshua Ortiz at 806-775-2758. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for the identity of the male suspect.

(This is a press release from LPD)