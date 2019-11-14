LPD seeks public’s help in locating aggravated robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping that occurred on the evening of Nov. 6.

A warrant has been issued for Ricardo Real Jr., 20. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Lubbock Police are looking for any information on his location.

Anyone who sees the suspects or has information on their whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Det. Joshua Ortiz at 806-775-2758. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

(This is a press release from LPD)