LPD seeks public’s help to track down family of victim in deadly Sept. 7 crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a family member of a pedestrian involved in a crash that occurred at 8:31 p.m. September 7 in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue.

A vehicle was traveling southbound in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue when a female pedestrian stepped out in the road in front of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased on scene. No injuries were reported in the vehicle.

Investigators have identified the pedestrian as 44-year-old Inge Janet Jenkins, and are looking for a next of kin family member related to her. Anyone with information on a family member is encouraged to call the Major Crash Investigation Unit at (806) 775-2753.

The investigation is on-going.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)