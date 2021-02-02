LPD: Serious injuries reported in Southeast Lubbock crash Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on the southeast side of the city.

The crash was reported around 9:00 a.m. in the 7100 block of Southeast Drive.

According to an LPD social media post, serious injuries were reported.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com that a semi-truck and a box truck collided and two people were injured.

The victims were taken to University Medical Center.

The public was asked to avoid Southeast Drive between Loop 289 and Olive Avenue as the roadway was closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

