LPD serves warrant for May 4 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit served a murder warrant Thursday evening in connection with the death of 18-year-old Christopher Castillo.

Jake Canales was served a murder warrant today, June 24th, shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Canales was already in custody on separate charges related to the shooting.

Lubbock Police were called to the South Plains Mall at 9:43 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4th for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 18 year-old Christopher Castillo in the parking lot between the movie theater and the carnival with serious injuries. Castillo was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with a gunshot wound to the chest. Castillo was later pronounced deceased.

