LPD serves warrant for suspect in aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Lubbock Police Officers obtained a warrant for 36-year-old Dereck Garcia for an aggravated robbery that occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Dollar General, located at 9604 University Ave.

The warrant was served at the Lubbock County Detention Center where Garcia was already being held on a theft warrant. Lubbock Police Major Crimes, Crime Suppression and Property Crimes worked to identify this suspect and obtain the warrant.

Garcia entered the store through the main door, walked through a couple of aisles and then approached the front of the store. After waiting for the cashier to finish checking out customers, Garcia displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied, and Garcia fled the store in a white Chevrolet truck.