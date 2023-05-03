LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department reminded residents in a social media post on Tuesday that it will begin enforcing the city’s juvenile curfew ordinance again starting May 18 since “school is winding down here in the Hub-City.”

According to the post, “The Lubbock Police Department will be ramping up its enforcement of the city’s juvenile curfew ordinance…through directed enforcement.”

Officers will actively look for curfew violators Thursday through Saturday from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., said the post.

Juveniles who violated the curfew hours may be taken into custody by a city police officer, said the ordinance

The ordinance also stated that the penalty is a class C misdemeanor however, police have the discretion to hand over a juvenile “to appropriate authorities” depending on circumstances.

LPD said more information will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information on the ordinance click here.