LPD: Several road closures scheduled for accident investigations on Sunday, June 2

(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

On Sunday, June 2nd, officers with the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit will temporarily shut down several streets to continue investigations into recent major crashes.

Investigators will shut down the following areas on Sunday:

7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.: Several lanes at the intersection of 50th Street and University Avenue will be shut down. Officers will reopen lanes as they finish mapping the area.

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.: All eastbound lanes of 50th Street in the 2900 block will be shut down. Eastbound traffic will be forced to turn north during the closure.

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Several north and southbound lanes in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Avenue will be shut down.

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Several lanes in the 1100 block of 82nd Street will be periodically shut down.

These times are tentative and LPD encourages drivers to use caution in these areas as officers conduct their investigations.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)