LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a shooting late on Christmas (Sunday) that left one person seriously hurt.

According to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 4th Street.

LPD said officers were initially called to the scene following a report of shots fired.

Police said one individual was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

This is a developing story.




