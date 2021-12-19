LPD: Shots fired at South Plains Mall Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a shots-fired call at the South Plains Mall Sunday early evening.

At about 6:30 p.m. KLBK News Anchor Matt Stell wrote to the newsroom. He was visiting the mall before the shots-fired situation.

Stell wrote, “I am in the mall huddled in the storage room of Bath and Body Works.”

“We’ve been told that there was an active shooter here in the mall. No confirmation on if a shooter has been apprehended, or how many shooters were/are in the mall,” he wrote. “I will try to keep you all updated as I can.”

Stell also said he was out of the mall and safe.

(Nexstar/Staff)

The video below shows people running out of stores and out of the mall.

The Lubbock Police Department said it would hold a press conference at the mall Sunday night.

