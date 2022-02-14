LUBBOCK, Texas – Two people were injured after an early morning shooting in South Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police responded around 2:40 a.m. near 90th Street and Avenue P.

LPD said a suspect was in an argument with a victim, identified as Michael Rodriguez, 34. The suspect went outside, got a gun and shot the victims once inside.

Authorities said Rodriguez and another victim, 32-year-old Randy Perez, were both hit.

Rodriguez was taken to a private residence, where police and EMS were called. He had “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” and was taken to University Medical Center, according to LPD.

A third person took Perez to Covenant Medical Center. Police said Perez had non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made at this time. LPD said the shooting is under investigation.

Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.