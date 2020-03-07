LPD still searching for woman in connection to January shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating one individual for their involvement in the shooting of Ronald Sepeda on Jan. 10.

Katika Sharron Wilson is described as a 41-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Officers were also searching for 54-year-old Arthur Swain. He has been located.

At approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 10, officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1500 block of 25th Street. Through their investigation, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit found that 31-year-old Calvin Joe Brown Jr. moved Sepeda’s body from inside the residence to the underground cellar. He was arrested for Tampering with a Corpse and remains at the Lubbock County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone who sees or has information Wilson’s whereabouts should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)