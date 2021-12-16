LPD still seeking 20-year-old wanted for murder of Paul Saiz

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bryan Garcia police image

Image of Bryan Garcia provided by LPD

LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, the Lubbock Police Department identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of Paul Saiz, 28. On Thursday, LPD again went to the public for help in finding the suspect, Bryan Garcia, 20.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Metro Unit Seeking Individual Wanted for Murder

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the location of 20-year-old Bryan Garcia, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Paul Saiz.

Anyone with information related on the location of Garcia is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

On Nov. 12, Officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Street for a shots fired call. While enroute to the scene, additional calls were received for shots fired along North University Avenue, and a vehicle that was stopped at North University Avenue and Regis Street that was possibly related. Officers located the vehicle and a male with a gunshot wound.

EMS responded to the scene, and pronounced Saiz deceased on scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar