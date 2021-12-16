LPD still seeking 20-year-old wanted for murder of Paul Saiz

LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, the Lubbock Police Department identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of Paul Saiz, 28. On Thursday, LPD again went to the public for help in finding the suspect, Bryan Garcia, 20.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Metro Unit Seeking Individual Wanted for Murder

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the location of 20-year-old Bryan Garcia, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Paul Saiz.

Anyone with information related on the location of Garcia is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

On Nov. 12, Officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Street for a shots fired call. While enroute to the scene, additional calls were received for shots fired along North University Avenue, and a vehicle that was stopped at North University Avenue and Regis Street that was possibly related. Officers located the vehicle and a male with a gunshot wound.

EMS responded to the scene, and pronounced Saiz deceased on scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.