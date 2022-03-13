LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured, and another had moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were called at 3:38 a.m. to 34th Street and Quaker Avenue.

According to Lubbock Police, 34th Street was closed in both directions from Quaker Avenue to Salem Avenue. The Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene.

Police said more information would be released as it became available.

