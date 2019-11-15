LPD: Suspect involved in aggravated robbery at game room arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Department arrested Patricia Zavala on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. The charges are related to an aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping that occurred on Nov. 6 at the Bada Bing Game Room, located at 5001 Avenue Q.

Lubbock Police Department continues to look for 20-year-old Ricardo Real Jr. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Real has a warrant for his arrest, and police are looking for any information on his location.

Anyone who sees the suspect or has information on his whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Det. Joshua Ortiz at 806-775-2758. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

(This is a press release from LPD)