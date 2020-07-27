LPD: Suspect wanted in connection to Lubbock homicide arrested in Levelland

Anthony Resendez
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Anthony Resendez has been taken into custody in Hockley County after a pursuit with local units in Levelland, TX.

Officers attempted to stop Resendez and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated at South Plains College and Resendez was taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to the murder warrant out of Lubbock County, Resendez has been charged with agg. assault, evading, and narcotics charges.

Resendez was booked in the Hockley County Jail.

Resendez was wanted in connection with the July 9th homicide of Mederrick Harper.

