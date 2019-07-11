LPD SWAT assists Hobbs PD with investigation in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, officers from two law enforcement agencies, including Lubbock Police’s SWAT team, responded to the 2200 block of 93rd Place around 5:45 p.m. to assist the Hobbs Police Department with an investigation.

In addition to the LPD’s SWAT team, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center had investigators on the scene, according to LPD.

A spokesperson for LPD said the Hobbs Police Department contacted LPD in reference to one of their own criminal investigations.

At this time, we have not confirmed what the investigation involves.

Stick with EverythingLubbock.com as we continue to gather information on this story.