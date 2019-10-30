LPD said armed robbery is what led to SWAT stand-off in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday afternoon, Lubbock Police said the search for armed robbery suspects led to a SWAT stand-off in the 2100 block of 65th Street.

Police said officers got a report of an armed robbery earlier in the day in the 900 block of Avenue Q. An officer spotted the suspect vehicle in that call at the SWAT standoff location.

Nine people were taken into custody by LPD.

Previously, LPD asked the public to avoid the area, due to the standoff.

