LUBBOCK, Texas– Several Lubbock Police SWAT were on scene in Central Lubbock after reports of a barricaded subject.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the SWAT team responded to the 5400 block of Avenue D after a shots-fired call, according to police.

A negotiator remained on the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route as multiple blocks of the street were blocked off, according to police.

This is a developing story.