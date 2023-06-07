LUBBOCK, Texas — Two groups of Lubbock first responders scheduled a soccer game for June 10.

According to a social media post, the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue will host a friendly game of soccer at the Lubbock-Cooper Pirate Stadium. Admission for this game will be free.

LPD stated that it will be the 2nd annual LPD vs. LFR soccer game.

The Lubbock Matadors vs Central Texas Coyotes was also scheduled to play later that day at 7:30 p.m.

According to a separate social media post from the Lubbock Matadors SC, an adult ticket is $15 and a youth ticket is $12.

In addition, the LPD post said tickets will be “$4 off a regular priced ticket” when discount codes are applied.

The post stated discount codes used towards purchasing admission tickets to the game will be donated towards a non-profit of both group’s choice. The group will donate to the Texas Special Olympics of the South Plains, said LPD.

To purchase tickets visit LubbockMatadors.com.