LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left a 14-year-old dead.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of 50th Street at 4:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, for reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located 14-year-old Zakodi White with serious injuries. White was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears White was crossing 50th Street on foot, traveling north, when he was struck by a passenger car driven by 40-year-old Shaquinta Jackson, who suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.

1900 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubock.com Staff)

1900 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

1900 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

1900 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

1900 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

1900 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

1900 block of 50th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)