LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department investigated a shooting late Monday evening that left a teenager injured.

The incident was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of 48th Street.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were dispatched in reference to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they located 18-year-old Haley Graham.

Graham was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

LPD said no arrests have been made at this time.