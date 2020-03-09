LPD to address racing in Lubbock at 1:30 p.m. press conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department will host a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today in the LPD Media Room over the drastic increase of vehicles racing in the community. Representatives from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office will be in attendance.

In 2020, LPD has responded to 48 calls for service, a 28% increase since last year. Due to the increased occurrences of racing, local law enforcement agencies are partnering together to help make our streets safer for the citizens of Lubbock.

(This press release is from LPD.)

We will carry coverage of the press conference on EverythingLubbock.com.