LPD to celebrate ribbon-cutting ceremony of east patrol division station on Aug. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the city’s first patrol division station.

The ceremony, which will be held at the division station, located at East 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, will be held on Monday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m.

The ceremony will include remarks from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell, City Council members and Division Station Deputy Chief Jason Skrabanek.

The opening of the division station is part of the Public Safety Improvements Projects which was approved by the Lubbock City Council on March 8, 2018. The ribbon-cutting follows 20 months of construction, and will showcase the 11,183 square foot building, which will house 97 officers and civilians.

The building will be open to community members and media partners for tours following the ribbon-cutting.

Two other police division stations, along with a downtown headquarters, are currently being built in north and south Lubbock as part of the decentralization plan designed to increase community-oriented policing.

