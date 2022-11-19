LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Sunday.

According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted in the area of 66th Street and Indiana Avenue, the area of 66th Street and University Avenue and the area of 54th Street and Slide Road.

Police said the investigations were expected to last about three hours.

Motorists were asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Below is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Sunday, November 20th.

The unit will start their investigations at 8:00 a.m. in the area of 66th Street and Indiana Avenue for case 22-36385. Both Westbound and Eastbound lanes in the 3300 block of 66th Street will be closed. Northbound traffic will be diverted to the left lane. Eastbound traffic in the 3400 block of 66th Street will be diverted to turn South on to Indiana Avenue, as Southbound traffic on Indiana Ave. will be open for travel, though the left turn lane will be closed.

The second investigation will take place in the area of 66th Street and University Avenue for case 22-31762. Westbound and Eastbound lanes in the 2500 block of 66th Street will be closed. Southbound traffic on University Avenue will be diverted to the left lane, while the left turn lane for Northbound traffic will be closed. Westbound traffic in the 2400 block of 66th Street will be diverted to turn North on University Ave., as Northbound traffic on University will be open for travel.

The third investigation will take place in the area of 54th Street and Slide Road for case 22-34174. The left two lanes will be closed for Northbound traffic, while the left Southbound lanes and center turn lane will also be closed.

The investigations are expected to last about three hours. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected. Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.