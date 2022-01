LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up crash investigation Tuesday.

The investigation will start at 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of Idalou Road, according to LPD.

The investigation is expected to take about two hours, with northeast lanes shifted to one. Drivers are asked to avoid this area and take alternate routes, according to LPD.