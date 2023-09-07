LUBBOCK, Texas — On September 8, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct follow-up crash investigations of two intersections beginning at 8:30 a.m.

For the first mapping operation, LPD said 111th Street and University Avenue will be closed for about an hour.

LPD issued the following announcements:

University will be closed for northbound and southbound traffic from 114th Street to 110th Street.

Northbound traffic on University will have to go east or west at the intersection of 114th Street.

Southbound traffic on University Avenue will be directed westbound onto 110th Street.

Citizens living in the neighborhoods west of University between 111th Street and 114th Street will be directed south to 114th Street.

The second operation will close 19th Street and Dover Avenue starting at 10:00 a.m. According to LPD, this closure was also expected to last an hour.

LPD issued the following announcements:

The left and center travel lanes will be closed for both eastbound and west bound traffic starting from Chicago Avenue to Eileen Boulevard.

Vehicles traveling northbound on Dover Avenue will be directed east on 19th Street.

Only the right lane for both eastbound and westbound will be open.

The center turn lane will be blocked.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

To keep up with the operations, sign up at www.LBKAlert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.