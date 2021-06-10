LPD to conduct four follow-up crash investigations Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct four follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. June 11.

The unit will start their investigations at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. All lanes will be closed at this intersection, with traffic being rerouted back the direction they came from. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second location will be at the intersection of 4th Street and Slide Road. Various lanes will be closed in the area, with all westbound traffic being rerouted back the direction they came from. This operation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.

The third location will be at the intersection of 19th Street and Quaker Avenue. Various lanes will be closed and detoured, with Quaker Avenue northbound being closed. This operations is expected to take an hour and a half.

The last location will be at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Redbud Avenue. Traffic patterns will be changed in this area. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected. TxDOT will be assisting with these operations.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.