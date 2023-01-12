LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half.

Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 and traffic changes are as follows:

The east bound Slide Road on ramp will be closed.

The east bound on ramp from Spur 327 will be closed.

All east bound traffic on South Loop 289 will be diverted onto the Quaker Avenue exit.

The east bound on ramp between Quaker and Slide Road will be closed.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.