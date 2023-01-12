LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half.
Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 and traffic changes are as follows:
- The east bound Slide Road on ramp will be closed.
- The east bound on ramp from Spur 327 will be closed.
- All east bound traffic on South Loop 289 will be diverted onto the Quaker Avenue exit.
- The east bound on ramp between Quaker and Slide Road will be closed.
Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.