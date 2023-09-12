LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced in a press release it will be conducting a mapping operation on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

LPD said the westbound access road on South Loop 289 between Avenue P and Avenue U will be shut down entirely. Vehicles traveling west on the access road will be redirected north onto Avenue P.

The main lanes of South Loop 289 will reduced to one lane from I-27 and University Avenue.

Ernest Palacio, 58, lost his life on Sunday when he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross the access road on South Loop 289.

LPD said the operation was set to last an hour and will be assisted by the Texas Department of Transportation.