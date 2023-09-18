LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department is scheduled to conduct a mapping operation on Tuesday morning in connection with a crash that left one man dead, according to a press release.

According to the release, the northbound lanes of I-27 will be closed in the 1400 block of North I-27, and all traffic will exit at Exit 6. The release also said the entrance ramp to I-27 near North Avenue Q is closed.

The operation is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. and was expected to last about an hour, according to LPD.

On Thursday, an SUV driven by Fernando Gonzalez-Gonzalez was traveling north on the entrance ramp on I-27 when he crossed the northbound lanes and collided with the middle concrete median.

Gonzalez-Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, Carlos Tovar, 46, suffered serious injuries.