LUBBOCK, Texas — An emergency notification from the Lubbock Police Department indicated a road would be closed for a mapping operation Wednesday morning.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct the operation at 2900 North Interstate Highway 27, northbound access road at 7:00 a.m., the alert said. This was expected to take an hour.

The right northbound lane will be closed on the north side of Lubbock Business Park, according to LPD.

LPD asked the public to avoid the area.