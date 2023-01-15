LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16.

According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Municipal Drive, in the 5000 block of 34th Street and in the 8300 block of Indiana Avenue.

Police said the investigations were expected to last anywhere from 45 minutes to one hour at each location.

Motorists were asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

The unit will start their investigations at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Municipal Drive. All traffic traveling east on E. Municipal Dr. will be diverted south on N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.. North and southbound traffic on N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. will be limited to one lane in each direction. This investigation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.

The second follow-up investigation will be in the 5000 block of 34th Street and is expected to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.. East and westbound traffic on 34th St. will be limited to one lane in each direction. Southbound traffic on 29th Drive will be diverted west on 34th Street. This investigation is expected to take approximately one hour.

The final investigation will be in the 8300 block of Indiana Avenue and is expected to begin at around 10:45 a.m.. Northbound traffic will be limited to two lanes with period stops by officers directing traffic. Motorists southbound on Indiana attempting to turn east on 83rd Street will be directed by officers on scene directing traffic. Westbound traffic on 83rd Street approaching Indiana Ave. will be diverted north on Indiana Avenue. This investigation is expected to take 45 minutes.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas if possible and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.