LPD to continue search for missing 66-year-old

UPDATE: Powell has been found safe in Iraan, Texas, according to LPD.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department continued looking for 66-year old Kenneth Craig Powell, according to a release sent Wednesday. LPD provided updated images and new information.

UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old man

Powell was last seen in Senora, Texas, wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey. Read the statement below for more information.

The Lubbock Police Department is continuing to search for missing 66-year-old Kenneth Craig Powell who was last seen in Sonora, Texas. Investigators believe he is headed eastbound toward San Antonio on Interstate 10.

Powell is a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is five feet nine inches and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey.

He is driving a brown Ford F-150 with damage to the passenger side with Texas license plate AL5-5775.

Anyone who sees Powell or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 806-775-2865.